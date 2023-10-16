Highlights Jude Bellingham promised Pep Clotet that he would remain with Blues for the entire 2019/20 season, reassuring the coach and easing fears of a potential winter transfer.

Bellingham's decision to stay at Birmingham City throughout the season was the right move, as it allowed him to further develop in a comfortable environment.

By not leaving mid-season, Bellingham probably earned even more respect from Birmingham supporters.

Ex-Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed Jude Bellingham promised him that he would remain with Blues for the entire 2019/20 campaign, revealing this to the Coaches' Voice.

The Midlands side haven't endured too many high moments over the past decade, with the club even being in danger of going down to League One at points.

Bellingham was one major highlight though, with the then-teenager lighting up St Andrew's with his performances and showing from the age of 16 that he could be an asset at a first-team level.

Unfortunately for Blues, they knew that they were only going to be able to hold on to him for a short period of time due to his ability and potential.

With the England international being born locally though, many Birmingham supporters were hoping he would stay for as long as possible.

What promise did Jude Bellingham make to Pep Clotet?

As he continued to shine during the 2019/20 season, vultures were obviously circling and Clotet was worried that one of his biggest stars was going to leave the club during the 2020 January transfer window.

Coming into the winter window, they were in 17th position following their loss against Leeds United, with Bellingham scoring in that game.

And Clotet may have been fearing relegation if he had lost the young midfielder midway through the season, with the Englishman proving to be an integral figure despite his age.

However, Bellingham reassured Clotet when the two talked, easing fears over a potential winter move.

Writing his piece for the Coaches' Voice, Clotet posted: "In the midst of all the news, rumours and meetings every day, I was worried about him. I wanted to see how his state of mind was, so I asked him how he was doing.

"Once again, he was very mature and clear with me. 'Take it easy, coach. I’m not going to leave in the middle of the season to start another adventure. I am very happy here, and I will finish the season'.

"From then on, I didn’t care what I read constantly in the press. I knew Jude would keep his word."

The midfielder finished the 2019/20 campaign with four goals and two assists in 41 league appearances, before sealing a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.

He has also gone on to play for current side Real Madrid and England, playing in the last World Cup for the Three Lions.

Did Jude Bellingham make the right decision to stay at Birmingham City throughout 2019/20?

It would have been easy for Bellingham to have pushed for a move away in the January.

However, it would have been difficult for him to adapt to a new club mid-season at his stage, especially if he had gone abroad.

This is the key reason why he was right to wait until the end of the season - and because he stayed throughout the campaign - that gave him extra time to develop in an environment that he was comfortable in.

That probably helped his development and allowed him to become a regular first-teamer with Dortmund straight away.

Not leaving mid-season also allowed him to assert himself as a real favourite at St Andrew's, with supporters holding no grudges following his summer move. If he had gone in January, the fans may have felt slightly differently.