Pep Clotet outlines Birmingham City positives despite dramatic Leeds United loss

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has given his support to his players after the 5-4 defeat to Leeds United on Sunday, but also said that his side need to get results in January.

The Blues find themselves sat down in 17th place after the defeat to league leaders Leeds, who needed a 95th minute own goal from Wes Harding to win a dramatic fixture at St Andrews.

Clotet’s side have now failed to win in their last five games and that form has left them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison had put Leeds ahead on Sunday, before Jude Bellingham found the back of the net to get his side back in the game.

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored to level the game on the hour mark, but Luke Ayling gave the visitors the lead once more.

In a thrilling end-to-end encounter, Jeremie Bela would get the home side back on level terms, but Leeds would instantly go back in front through Stuart Dallas.

It still wasn’t over though, with Jutkiewicz’s close range finish looking as though it would secure a point but the away side rallied and found the back of the net through Harding’s misfortune.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Clotet touched on his side’s form and what they must do in January to overcome their recent run of results.

“We know that we have a tough period now because of the differences between us and the teams that we have competed against. We know that we had a few players missing that gave us a little bit of a headache.

“Now in January we have Wigan and Luton, we play more the teams that you need to make sure you get the points. I think the team has navigated this period probably not having all the points that you wanted but having the performances there.

“When we needed to have a strong comeback – like Blackburn, we made sure we ended the run and took a very valuable point at a very tough place so I know the team is focused and mature for our next game with Wigan.

“It is going to be very difficult of course, but the players have all my support and the support of the club to keep growing. We didn’t get the point [against Leeds] we should have had but it’s about looking forward, take the positives and get confidence.”

The verdict

Clotet certainly has the qualities to make Birmingham a successful Championship side, but luck is not on his side at the moment.

The defeat to Leeds was reminiscent of the defeat to West Brom two weeks ago and it has to be a worry that they are scoring so many goals and not picking up points.

The boss is right to take the positives but it’s getting to a stage now where they just need results.