Pep Clotet makes Birmingham City claim that some fans might disagree with

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet believes his side have got ‘better and better’ throughout the season, as they host Hull City in the Championship today.

The Spaniard was referring to the last time his side faced Hull this season, a game they lost 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium back in December.

It was arguably one of Birmingham’s worst performances under Clotet, but speaking to www.bcfc.com, he feels like his side are much more efficient this time round:

“The last game we played against Hull at their ground, they scored three goals and were much the better team on the day. But our team has worked hard to get better and better, and I think we have grown from when we played them to now and we don’t make so many mistakes.”

Birmingham currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table – seven points clear of Hull City in 22nd. It’s a place higher than where they finished last season, but a win today could propel them as high as 13th.

“In order to win this game we need to defend and attack well and try and put away the chances we create,” Clotet explained. “We will approach it in exactly the same way we approached West Brom and the other games.

“I don’t take into account where a team is in the table because I know every side has the ability to win a game.”

Clotet’s side resumed their Championship season with a goalless draw at West Brom last weekend. It takes Birmingham’s winless run in the Championship to six, in what was their 12th draw of the season – their fifth in the last six Championship games.

Hull meanwhile lost at home to fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic upon their return, and it looks as though Grant McCann’s side will struggle to beat the drop.

The verdict

Birmingham have had an indifferent season. They’ve had spells where they’ve been prolific and spells where they’ve been easily beaten. But going into today, it’s hard to see a similar scoreline as in the reverse fixture.

Clotet’s side have definitely sharpened up throughout and have stopped conceding so many scrappy goals. Given their position in the league table though, fans will still say this side should be performing much better.