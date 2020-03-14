Pep Clotet issues passionate, level-headed response to Birmingham City fixture news

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has backed the decision to postpone the football season, although he admitted he will miss leading the team in the coming weeks.

We all love the game and will miss it but this goes beyond football. All we can do is be responsible, follow the experts' advice & wish all affected, from this place (pic I was sent of my hometown, Igualada, now totally cut off) to England and everywhere else, a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/dmC98ms3fM — Pep Clotet (@pepclotet) March 13, 2020

The EFL confirmed yesterday that no fixtures will take place in the top four divisions in England until the start of April at the earliest due to the coronavirus, which is now a global pandemic.

And, Clotet took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation, as he called on the public to listen to the advice they are given in the coming weeks.

“We all love the game and will miss it but this goes beyond football. All we can do is be responsible, follow the experts’ advice & wish all affected, from this place (pic I was sent of my hometown, Igualada, now totally cut off) to England and everywhere else, a speedy recovery.”

Blues are 16th heading into this unwanted break and they haven’t won any of their previous six fixtures in all competitions.

The West Midlands outfit should be back in action against Fulham if the Championship resumes on April 4.

The verdict

Clotet comes across very well with this tweet and it is very sensible from him as people look to deal with this major issue.

Ultimately, football does take a back seat at moments like this and it was the right decision to postpone the season, just as it was for all the leagues across the world that have acted.

Now, as Clotet says, it’s about wishing people well and we will wait and see when the league will be ready to resume.

