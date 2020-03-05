Pep Clotet issues ambitious Birmingham City message

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has suggested he still believes a top six finish is possible for his side ahead of the weekend game against Reading.

Blues saw their impressive 13-game unbeaten run come to an end as they were beaten by Leicester City in the FA Cup last night.

However, they last tasted defeat in the Championship on New Years Day and the manner of the performance against the Foxes will have given the team confidence moving forward.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Clotet is adamant they should be looking up even though they are as close to the relegation zone as the top six.

“We are in a good moment, team spirit is high and morale is good, we are nine points above play-offs and the same above the drop-zone, we want to keep being ambitious, you never know what can happen. We have ten games to go – you never know what can happen.”

Despite their unbeaten run in the league, Blues have actually drawn their last four league games ahead of the Royals visit.

The verdict

There’s nothing wrong with Clotet aiming high but I’m not sure many Birmingham fans will be sharing his optimism.

Realistically, they are going to need to show automatic promotion form to stand any chance of reaching the play-offs and there’s been nothing to suggest the team can do that.

Comments like this can come back to bite the manager, so he probably should have waited to see how the next few games play out as it’s clear they need to go on a winning streak quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.