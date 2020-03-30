Pep Clotet discusses difference between owners at Leeds United and Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed the differences between working with former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino and the current owners of the Blues, Trillion Trophy Asia.

Clotet spent one season at Elland Road as Garry Monk’s assistant manager.

The Spaniard helped Monk lead Leeds to seventh in the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign but left with the 41-year-old soon after Andrea Radrizzani completed his takeover

Clotet joined Birmingham with Monk in March 2018 and replaced him as manager in the summer after he was sacked.

The 42-year-old has the Blues in 16th as things stand, looking both safe from relegation and unlikely to challenge for a place in the top six.

With the EFL suspended until the 30th of April at the least due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Clotet spoke to Spanish outlet AS and revealed the differences between working with his current owners and with those he’d worked with in the past, including Cellino.

He said: “I have had English owners, an Italian (in Leeds) and now Chinese. Today it is very important for the coach to understand the culture of the owner in order to work with them.

“At Leeds, with Cellino (Italian), was a mentality like ours. With the English, working is relatively easy because they hold roles very well. Instead, the Chinese are very ambitious, they are always thinking about how to improve and it is obviously a very hierarchical culture. This may cause a bit of a shock at first. But then you value it and you have the obligation to know how to work with them.”

Under Radrizzani’s ownership and with Marcelo Bielsa in charge, Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship this season

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear how the current Blues boss has got on with the different owners he has worked with in his career.

Cellino was known as something of an erratic and difficult owner at Leeds but it appears that Clotet did not find working with him much of an issue.

You’d imagine that many Whites fans will have found the Italian much more difficult to put up with given some of his actions.