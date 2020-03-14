Pep Clotet delivers midfielder update as Birmingham weigh up move for free agent

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has revealed that Youssouf Mulumbu is still training with the club as they consider offering the midfielder a short-term deal.

The ex-West Brom man has been without a club since he left Celtic at the end of last season and he recently failed to agree terms with former club Kilmarnock.

Mulumbu has spent the past few weeks training with Blues and Clotet told Birmingham Live that a decision is yet to be made on his future.

“He is training with us and showing a good physical level. He is very good around the players and he asked me if he could keep training with us and he is training with us until a decision is made.

“That decision is two way, not only for us but for him as well I understand a player on his level might consider and check things as well.”

Blues’ need for a midfielder came after Josh McEachran was sidelined following a serious knee injury and David Davis completed a loan move to Charlton in the January window.

QUIZ: Can you name these 13 Birmingham City January signings?

1 of 13 Who is this former player who signed in a previous January window? Wade Elliott Brian Howard Olly Lee Callum Reilly

The verdict

The suspension of football means that Birmingham are in no rush at all to sort this and it wouldn’t make financial sense to start paying Mulumbu when there are no games for a few weeks.

So, you can’t expect anything imminent to be announced about this but Mulumbu is clearly doing something right if he is still at the club.

Now, all he can do is continue to impress and hope that when the season does resume he will be needed as he could do a job for the final nine games.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.