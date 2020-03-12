Pep Clotet delivers Jude Bellingham update amid Manchester United speculation

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet insists he has no worries about Jude Bellingham’s focus as transfer speculation surrounding the youngster builds.

The 16-year-old has established himself as one of the brightest talents in the country because of his form with Blues, which has attracted interest from a host of top clubs.

Borussia Dortmund had been linked with the midfielder and it was revealed earlier in the week that the teenager had been to Manchester United’s Carrington training base.

Therefore, a summer move seems highly likely but Clotet told Birmingham Live that he has no doubts about using Bellingham for the remainder of the season.

“I always thought he is very mature and very focused – but he has to be. Because he cannot be thinking about other things than Birmingham City – and I am sure he is only thinking about Birmingham City.

“That’s the feeling I get from him, when I speak to him and work with him. He knows these nine games for us are very important because we have been growing the whole season and we want to finish in a growing phase as a team and we want him to play a big part of it.”

Bellingham will hope to start as Blues make the short trip to take on West Brom this weekend.

QUIZ: Can you name these 13 Birmingham City January signings?

1 of 13 Who is this former player who signed in a previous January window? Wade Elliott Brian Howard Olly Lee Callum Reilly

The verdict

It will have bee tough for the youngster to see himself in the news so much after he was seen talking to United but there shouldn’t be any doubt about his commitment to Blues.

He clearly loves the club and everyone who has spoken about the player has reiterated just how mature he is for his age – as Clotet does here.

So, he will be desperate to play for Blues for the final nine games and he will then deal with his future this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.