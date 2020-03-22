Pep Clotet delivers clear message over Birmingham’s intentions with their talanted prospects

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has outlined that the Blues are going to continue to place a strong focus on developing their young and talented players next season, as they look to bring more of their youth prospects through into their first team.

One of the major highlights of Birmingham’s season this year, has been Clotet’s willingness to give chances to players who are impressing for the club’s youth sides, with Jude Bellingham in particular benefitting from this and emerging as one of the hottest prospects in European football thanks to his excellent performances.

The Blues have also given chances to the likes of Odin Bailey and Wes Harding, who have also at times shown some promising signs of their potential, and those players could play an even bigger role for the club next term, as they look to challenge for a place in the top six.

Speaking on his personal Twitter account in a Q and A with Birmingham supporters, Clotet suggested that it is his ambition to ensure that the club’s young and talented players continue to be developed and given first-team chances over the course of next season.

He said: “Well the more the merrier. But what’s important than the quantity is the working with them closely to allow them to establish themselves as first-team players. Achieving that has been one of the major positives this season for me and we should always aim to do it.”

You can certainly see why Clotet is confident that the Blues will be able to continue to offer chances to some of their most promising young players next season, with the club having benefitted hugely from the impact of some of their youth prospects this term.

Bellingham’s emergence in particular has been incredible, with the midfielder having started the season just aiming to play some part in the side, and ending it with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich all chasing his signature.

That could very well prove to be an essential model for the Blues to continue with over the next few years, with Birmingham not really in the position where they can go out and bring in ready-made stars, meaning they need to develop and sell on younger players to keep the club financially stable.

You therefore feel that Clotet will not be shy in giving more chances to the club’s young players next season, which should mean that the Blues’ academy prospects are highly motivated to perform within the youth set-up, in the knowledge that there is a real clear pathway to the first team.