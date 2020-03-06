Pep Clotet addresses Birmingham City player contract situation

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has admitted he doesn’t know whether Kerim Mrabti will be at the club next season.

The versatile attacker has failed to establish himself as a regular for Blues in the current campaign, although injuries have hindered his progress.

Nevertheless, Mrabti featured in the FA Cup defeat to Leicester on Wednesday and he did reasonably well.

However, Clotet was coy when discussing the future of the 25-year-old to Birmingham Live, insisting it will be down to the club – even though Blues have a one-year option on the player.

“I am not aware about if the club is going to trigger the option or not but I am very aware of the mentality that every time Kerim is available for the team he wants to play and do his best.

“A lot of things need to be spoken about with the club when the season finishes, not only my ideas on players, my ideas on other things and I will tell them what I think. If they ask me before I will tell them my recommendation.”

Mrabti will hope to keep his place in the XI for the weekend fixture against Reading at St. Andrew’s.

The verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Mrabti, although Clotet’s comments here show that he doesn’t appear to have the final say.

You would have thought that Blues would want to keep the midfielder because he is a good age, has a lot to offer and it would make sense from a financial perspective too.

As for Mrabti, all he can do is try to keep impressing and he will hope to become a regular in the final ten games to help Birmingham up the table.

