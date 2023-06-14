Kevin Campbell believes that Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne would do a job for Arsenal if he moved to the Premier League side.

Will Timothy Castagne leave Leicester City?

After suffering relegation from the top-flight, the Foxes know that they will have to cash in on several players this summer as they deal with the financial consequences of life back in the Championship.

So, several players have been linked with a move away in the past few weeks, including Castagne to Arsenal, with the versatile full-back having been an important figure for Leicester since joining from Atalanta.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will push through with a move for the Belgian international, who it has been claimed that Leicester are willing to sell for the right price.

And, speaking to the Highbury Squad, Campbell, who played for both clubs in his career, explained why Castagne would be a smart addition for the Londoners, even if he’s not the most exciting potential arrival.

“Martinelli wasn’t a sexy name when we signed him. Any time I have seen him (Castagne), he has been alright. What people have to understand is, you can’t have a team of superstars. You need purpose players. Players that are fit for purpose. Players that come in and do the job. Unsung, but do the job. This is what builds out your squad. These are the names that build out your squad.”

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It’s inevitable that players will leave Leicester this summer, and it’s no surprise that Castagne is one of those attracting attention, because he has a lot of quality and top level experience, so you would think he wants to play in the Premier League as well.

Admittedly, there’s no denying he would not be the sort of signing to really excite Arsenal fans, but Campbell sums it up well by saying you need unheralded players in the squad - and Castagne could be one of those. He is able to play in two positions, he will provide cover down both flanks, and he has the technical skill to adapt to what Mikel Arteta wants.

Ultimately though, this is going to come down to finances. Leicester paid over £20m for the defender, and with two years left on his deal, they will surely want to recoup most of that if possible. So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and whether Arsenal formalise their interest with an offer.