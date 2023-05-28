Leeds United are believed to be interested in Norwich City’s Stuart Webber as they search for a new director of football.

Leeds set for summer of change

The Yorkshire side go into the final day of the Premier League needing a win against Tottenham to have any chance of survival. They will also be relying on Leicester not picking up maximum points, and they’re likely to need Everton to lose, depending on the goal difference.

So, a return to the Championship is on the cards, but, no matter what happens today, the Whites are set for a busy summer. The ownership situation could change, whilst whoever is in charge will need to appoint a manager and a director of football.

And, in regard to the latter, it has been suggested that Webber could be of interest after the work he has done with the Canaries.

Even though Webber was well thought of after Norwich won promotion a few years ago, his reputation has suffered following relegation from the top-flight and an underwhelming season just gone.

Yet, Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes told FLW that Webber does sometimes come in for unfair criticism.

“I’m not surprised about the Stuart Webber links to Leeds, because he is a lifelong Leeds fan and he’s been here for five or six years now and his relationship with the fans for the past two years has been a bit off.

“Everyone seems to wait for him to say something controversial, but if he doesn’t speak, people wonder why he’s not speaking. I think he has said and done things wrong, but so have the fans as well.

“I do want him to stay, I think he’s done a better job than people give him credit for. It’s not easy, and if he goes, I think it will be hard to replace him, and I think people don’t really understand how hard it’s actually going to be.”

Both Norwich and Leeds face a crucial few months

Webber was non-committal when asked about his Norwich future recently, and he would only comment that there hadn’t been contact from Leeds at the moment, so he didn’t emphatically shut the rumours down.

But, what you’d have to say is that neither club needs this dragging on for too long. Whether Leeds are in the Premier League or the Championship, they face a huge few months, which includes needing a manager. Meanwhile, the Canaries are expecting a high turnover of players, so a sporting director is critical to that.

Therefore, Webber needs to make his position clear, and it will be interesting to see if there are any developments in the coming days, once Leeds know what division they will be playing in.