Pundit Don Goodman admits he has concerns over whether the Cardiff City job will be an attractive proposition for potential managers as the search for Erol Bulut's replacement continues.

Cardiff achieved a respectable 12th-placed finish in the Championship last term, and after making eight new signings during the summer transfer window, including high-profile additions such as Calum Chambers, Chris Willock and Anwar El Ghazi, they would have hoped to kick on this season under Bulut's guidance.

However, it has been a disastrous start to the campaign for the Bluebirds, and Bulut was sacked last month after picking up just one point from the first six league games.

Cardiff City manager search latest

Omer Riza is currently in caretaker charge, and after suffering a 4-1 defeat at Hull City in his first game on Saturday, he led Cardiff to their first win of the season as they beat Millwall 1-0 on Tuesday night, with Perry Ng's 39th-minute goal sealing a crucial three points.

Riza will remain at the helm for Sunday's trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate, and the 44-year-old said he is hopeful that he will be able to land the job on a permanent basis.

"It's for others to say whether I deserve the opportunity or not. I haven't changed as a person or a coach. I have always been a hard-working guy, fair, to bring a togetherness to the group," Riza told Wales Online.

"For me, when it comes to the position, I've always said I want the opportunity. Hopefully I will get it."

With the international break approaching, it remains to be seen whether the Bluebirds will make an external appointment, and Oxford United head coach Des Buckingham, Steven Schumacher and Rob Page have all been linked with the vacancy, but Mark Hughes and KV Kortrijk boss Freyr Alexandersson have both been ruled out of contention.

There is no doubt it is a huge decision facing the Cardiff hierarchy with the club currently sitting bottom of the table, and they are already four points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 4th October) Team P GD Pts 17 Coventry City 8 -2 8 18 Plymouth Argyle 8 -4 8 19 Sheffield Wednesday 8 -5 8 20 Luton Town 8 -5 8 21 Preston North End 8 -5 8 22 QPR 8 -5 7 23 Portsmouth 8 -11 4 24 Cardiff City 8 -14 4

Don Goodman issues Cardiff City manager claim

Given the predicament Cardiff are in, Goodman believes it will be a tough task for any manager to turn the club's fortunes around, and he questioned whether it will be an appealing job for prospective candidates.

"Cardiff have just tamely fallen away since they were relegated in 2019 and you have never really given them a chance of being able to compete at the top of the Championship," Goodman said.

"They have just one win and morale must be on the floor. It's going to take one heck of a turnaround from the new manager. They can either go down the experienced route with someone like Rob Page, Ryan Lowe and Gary Rowett or go for a younger manager with someone like Steven Schumacher.

"Is it an attractive job? Given the number of managers they've been through and their start to the season, I don't think it is. That might be their problem and people could turn it down."

Related "He's a winner" - Cardiff City told to appoint Steven Schumacher to replace Erol Bulut After Bulut's sacking, the Bluebirds are still on the hunt to find their new boss as they look to provide a major turnaround to Cardiff's season.

Cardiff City facing huge managerial decision

While it is still early in the season, it looks as though Cardiff are in serious relegation danger, so there is huge pressure on the board to make the right appointment.

Riza guided the Bluebirds to their first league win of the campaign in midweek, and it is clear he wants the permanent job, but in his only previous senior managerial role, he oversaw Leyton Orient's relegation to the National League in 2017, winning just one of his seven games in charge, although he was working against a backdrop of ownership turmoil.

Cardiff have given caretakers a chance in recent years, with Steve Morison and Mark Hudson both handed the full-time role after interim spells, but neither proved to be successful, and it would be a huge gamble to appoint Riza.

After his shock sacking by Stoke City last month, Schumacher is the standout candidate currently on the market, but considering the Bluebirds' poor managerial track record over the past few years, it is difficult to have faith in owner Vincent Tan to make the correct decision.