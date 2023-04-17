Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth insists criticism at the style of play of his side is unfair as they prepare for a huge game against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Ainsworth has nightmare start at QPR

When the former player was named as Neil Critchley’s successor earlier this year, there was plenty of excitement and optimism about what the future would hold. Not only did Ainsworth have a bond with the fans from his time as a player, but he had done an outstanding job at Wycombe over the years.

However, he hasn’t been able to make a positive impact with the R’s just yet, they have picked up four points from nine games under the new boss, which has left the Londoners just one point above the relegation zone.

So, the fans are understandably concerned at the prospect of relegation, and Ainsworth’s approach has been scrutinised, with some feeling the direct approach isn’t suited to this group.

Yet, speaking to West London Sport, Ainsworth was adamant his teams do mix things up, and he suggested a more basic setup is better for the group that are struggling.

“If you can get your centre-halves playing progressively into the 10s then great. But at the moment I don’t think the confidence is there. We need to be more solid first before we start thinking about anything like that. I would urge people to look at the Wycombe goals this season and see how many of those are back to front.

“Having the big man up there can be effective, but I also like runners down the sides – that is all Coventry did on Saturday, it’s not like they played total football and cut us apart. People can say what they want about styles of play, but set-pieces come into it, and we haven’t been threatening on those.

“Everyone was buzzing after the West Brom game and no-one was mentioning style, but we lost to Coventry and everyone says we’re not doing enough. But that’s football.”

Results are the only thing that matters now

It seems pointless talking about the style of play now, as the reality is that nobody at QPR cares how they get a result against Norwich, or any of the remaining games, as long as they get enough points on the board to stay up.

Clearly, Ainsworth is going to be in charge, and he ultimately has to do what he feels is right. Whether that’s building out from the back, or going long to Lyndon Dykes, he must find a successful formula.

Then, in the summer, things can be put in place to sort a new style that gets the best out of the group, and helps them move forward, but right now it’s about staying in the Championship.