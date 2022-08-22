“People are going to make mistakes” – Danny Batth gives verdict on Sunderland’s current status

Following their promotion to the Championship last season, Sunderland will have been looking forward to their return to the second tier after four years away and feeling as though they were in good hands under Alex Neil.

The Black Cats haven’t had a bad start to the campaign taking eight points from their first five games, winning two of those fixtures.

However, there is still work for Alex Neil to do as he looks to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Not only does he want further additions but with some injuries in the side already, a team that includes players with no Championship experience may be feeling a bit stretched.

However, a player who has played in the second tier already in Danny Batth has faith in his side to get through this period as he told the Sunderland Echo: “I think the message in there is it’s been a tough week for us.

“Obviously being down to ten men against Sheffield United and we’ve come here [Stoke] and didn’t start particularly well but we stayed in the game.

“We have obviously got two players [Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms] that can damage teams at times so we felt that we were fortunate to go in ahead at half-time.

“What I will say about the group is that there is a real team spirit there and a togetherness.”

25 questions about Sunderland’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Sunderland play in the game that relegated them from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season? Middlesbrough Swansea City Bournemouth Arsenal

With an experienced manager and as a club that has been at the top level in the past, there may be pressure on Sunderland to do well but Batth has laid out his side’s expectations for the season as he said: “I would say as a team we are realistic. We are light on bodies and everyone knows that, there’s no getting away from that.

“We have a lot of inexperienced players at this level and people are going to make mistakes, and people are going to get injured.

“When we lose one or two players it can affect us pretty much more than the majority of the teams in the Championship because they have got depth.

“As a group we have to be realistic but we also have to be ambitious as well and not fazed by the new league.”

The Verdict:

Whilst it would be a surprise to see Sunderland fighting against relegation this year, that doesn’t mean there should be a fair expectation on them to reach the top end of the table either.

Whatever their past looks like, they are a side that have been away from the second tier for four years and have seen their team change shape since then meaning they now have a lot of younger players with less experience.

For the Black Cats, this season should be about adapting to the league and settling in before attempting to push further up.

However, it seems as though this is where the team feel they are at too and they seem to have a good harmony throughout the squad which should therefore make it an achievable aim.