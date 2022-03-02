“People are asking questions” – Stoke City fan pundit weighs up whether Michael O’Neill is under pressure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace last night, Stoke City don’t appear to have much left to play for this season.

As promising as they were in the early stages of the season, The Potters now find themselves 15th in the Championship, nine points adrift of the play-offs.

Under the guidance of Michael O’Neill, Stoke have managed just one win in their last eight league matches.

Given The Potter’s poor run of form, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley if the pressure was now building on O’Neill?

“I think people are starting to ask questions.” Ben told FLW.

“I don’t think everybody wants him out, it’s not as if everyone’s turned, but people are asking questions, whether its of him or whether its of those above because the same thing is happening again as it has done the last couple of seasons.

“He did so well to keep us up that season we nearly went down under Nathan Jones, but since, we’ve had two seasons now where we’ve been derailed in October/November with a bad injury and our season’s been over by February. History is repeating itself.

“We just wonder whether Stoke want a manager that seems to fix everything, you know, change the culture and do everything his way.

“I don’t know if Michael O’Neill, particularly on the pitch, is the man to do that.”

The Verdict

With such a poor recent run of form after promising signs earlier in the season, pressure is bound to be building on Michael O’Neill.

Stoke City currently sit 15th and as pointed out by Ben, people are starting to ask questions of the manager and those higher up.

I certainly don’t think we’re close to the stage where Stoke relieve O’Neill of his duties, however, longer term there is certainly question marks over his future.

This is particularly the case if O’Neill doesn’t fit the mould of what Ben thinks Stoke City want in a manager.