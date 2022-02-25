Peltier starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to play Barnsley on Saturday

After getting back to winning ways against West Bromwich Albion in midweek, Middlesbrough travel down to Oakwell on Saturday to face a Barnsley side on the up.

The Tykes have won two of their last three games and though their recent upturn in form may come too late to help them avoid relegation, it does make them dangerous opposition for Chris Wilder’s side.

Boro are just a point outside the play-off places as things stand and a win could see them climb into the top six if either Sheffield United or Blackburn Rovers slip up.

With a game against Tottenham in the FA Cup next Tuesday, Wilder has some interesting selection decisions to make ahead of the game against Barnsley.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we expect him to name tomorrow…

Joe Lumley remains Wilder’s first choice goalkeeper and it would be a shock to see him lose his place against Barnsley.

Likewise, the back three of Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, and Anfernee Dijksteel are all likely to reprise their roles at Oakwell.

There may be a change at left wing-back with Tuesday night’s game in mind, however, with Lee Peltier coming in to allow 33-year-old Neil Taylor a rest.

With Matt Crooks still suspended, Riley McGree should keep his place in central midfield alongside Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier with Isaiah Jones on the right flank once again.

Duncan Watmore impressed off the bench in the win against West Brom in midweek and he may get a start alongside Andraz Sporar as Wilder looks to freshen up his forward line with neither Aaron Connolly nor Folarin Balogun taking the world by storm since signing on loan from Premier League clubs in January.

The arrival of Spurs to the Riverside on Tuesday will be hotly anticipated by the Boro faithful but there’s no doubt the main focus remains on the race for promotion.