Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu offers verdict on Luton Town’s draw with Sunderland

After missing out on minutes of late due to injury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu returned to the Luton Town squad at the weekend as they took on Sunderland.

In injury time of the first half Carlton Morris gave the Hatters the lead but they were not able to keep hold of their advantage, and an Elliot Embleton equaliser in the 78th minute meant the points were shared.

This isn’t the first time Luton have let a lead go, in fact it’s their fifth home draw of the campaign so far having lost their lead after half-time on every occasion.

After the game, Mpanzu admitted that he was disappointed with his side as he told Luton Today: “I thought we could have defended the goal better, but they did come out second half.

“We tried to defend as much as we could, they scored a goal and we had a good reaction after, but we had a good first half, created a lot of chances.

“Alfie hit the post, Carlton scored, we had a few bits and bobs here, but we feel like it’s two points dropped.

“We’ve got to respect every point in the Championship and you never know that point may prove very, very strong at the end of the season.

“As long as we’re not losing games, a point’s a point, but we felt like we dropped two points considering how we defended up until the goal and we had a lot more chances to put the game to bed.

“We know at home we’re a good side, so us not winning at home is frustrating, but we’ll dust ourselves down, as we’ve got another big game on Tuesday.”

The Verdict:

As Mpanzu says, it’s all about picking up points and to come away with one is something that keeps their tally going up so it’s better than if they had thrown it away completely.

However, you can also understand why it feels like two points dropped for his side who had been defending fairly well to that point and looking able to deal with any threat Sunderland posed.

Furthermore, with Luton having done this multiple times this season it definitely shouts out as something that the Hatters need to work on going forward to make sure they are not continuously dropping points from winning positions.