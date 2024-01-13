Highlights Norwich City may turn to the transfer market to strengthen their squad after a disappointing start to their season.

The Canaries are still within reach of the play-off places and could turn their season around with a run of results.

Potential moves include signing Facundo Pellistri on loan from Manchester United, pursuing Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, and potentially selling Przemyslaw Placheta.

Norwich City could look to the transfer market this month to bolster their squad, following a disappointing start to their season in the Championship.

The Canaries have spent much of the season languishing in mid-table at the halfway point of manager David Wagner's first full season at Carrow Road and risk seeing the season drift away from them.

However, the battle for play-off places is still tight. The Canaries are still within touching distance of the play-off places, so this year is far from a write-off if Wagner's side can put together a run of results in their remaining matches.

To do so, they may see a refresh of their current squad as vital, and below are the moves we think they could make over the next few weeks...

In - Facundo Pellistri

The Uruguayan signed for the Reds from Penarol back in 2020 as a young prospect. Now 22, the winger is getting towards an age that leaves him in need of first team minutes.

He did go out on loan across the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons to La Liga side Alaves, where he made a total of 35 appearances but failed to collect a goal or assist, according to Transfermarkt.

Pellistri's loan spells at Alaves, as per Transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 23 0 0 2020/21 12 0 0

Despite struggling for contributions there, it is clear that Pellistri is rated at United, having made short but consistent appearances in the side since his return. However, they may now feel that a loan in England could be the final step in his development, as was the case recently with Amad at Sunderland.

Norwich would undoubtedly be a trusted suitor to the Manchester side, having had a good experience loaning Brandon Williams to the side in 2021/22. Despite being the Canaries Premier League relegation season, Williams put his stamp on the side, starting 23 out of Norwich's 38 league games that season, according to Transfermarkt.

Related Sunderland must not let Southampton win Amad Diallo race Sunderland can not afford to let their star from last season join a Championship promotion rival

In - Kieffer Moore

The 31-year-old is currently struggling for minutes at Bournemouth, his only starts coming in cup competitions and his Premier League appearances are now limited to cameos off the bench.

It appears a move for the striker could be in the best interests of both parties, and a number of Championship sides, including Norwich, have been linked with the move by journalist Darren Witcoop.

Despite reports from Alan Nixon stating that Sunderland are currently in prime position, and Witcoop stating Moore himself favours a move to his former club Cardiff City, the race for his signature appears to be wide open.

With a deal running until the end of next season, any permanent deal is unlikely to be cheap on account of his length of contract and solid Premier League experience gained last season.

Out - Przemyslaw Placheta

The Polish winger has struggled to make his mark on this Canaries side since returning from short-term loan at Birmingham City in January last year.

He spent just 48 minutes on the pitch for Norwich across December, according to Transfermarkt, and has only started a handful of games in the league this season.

With his deal expiring this summer, it feels unlikely that the 25-year-old will have his time at Carrow Road extended, meaning that this transfer window is likely to be the last that the club could command a fee for the Poland international.

His departure would also free up space and allow for greater opportunities in a loan deal for the likes of Facundo Pellistri mentioned earlier. A refresh of this kind in the creative department of the squad could be the spark needed to get them moving up the table.