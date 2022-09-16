Pelkas starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Hull City will be desperate to bounce back after losing three on the bounce, with another struggling side in Swansea City their opponents for this upcoming clash.

The Tigers will be particularly disappointed with their last result, being blown away by Stoke City in a 3-0 home defeat in midweek with multiple players looking well off the pace, including some of their summer signings.

Considering how active they were in the transfer market in the summer, they will be disappointed not to be higher up the table at this stage, even with some of their additions still needing time to settle in.

Three points could be a real game-changer for the Tigers though – and especially for Shota Arveladze who could be under a considerable amount of pressure if he fails to pick up a point or three this weekend.

The Georgian could be particularly vulnerable because of the upcoming international break, with clubs often making changes at this point to give new managers time to settle in and assess their first-team squad.

A win could make his situation a lot better though and ahead of kick-off in South Wales, we take a look at the starting lineup he could pick with a couple of key decisions to make.

At fault for the second goal in midweek, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Matt Ingram dropped for Nathan Baxter, with the latter’s introduction into the starting lineup last season coinciding with a positive change in results for the East Yorkshire outfit.

There’s also one change in central defence, with Tobias Figueiredo coming out of the first 11 following a poor performance against the Potters. Sean McLoughlin takes his place.

At wing-back, Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle didn’t do a huge amount wrong in the last match and keep their places because of that, though Ryan Longman and Cyrus Christie are available as alternative options to keep the former two on their toes.

There’s another big call in central midfield with Jean Michael-Seri making way for Ryan Woods, who looked better than the Ivorian when he came on during Tuesday night’s clash.

Seri may be a game-changer on his day – but he needs to perform better than he did against Alex Neil’s side and this is why Woods deserves to take his place alongside Slater.

There’s one more change from Tuesday and that comes in the final third, with Dimitrios Pelkas potentially replacing Tyler Smith.

Arveladze admitted after Tuesday’s match that he should have started the Greek attacker – and that’s potentially a hint that he’ll start at the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow.

If he was to come in, he could potentially slot into an attacking midfield role alongside Ozan Tufan, with Oscar Estupinan starting on his own up top after proving his worth. The latter looks to be a shrewd addition – and it will be interesting to see whether he can keep scoring throughout this term.