Pedro Pereira shares three-word message ahead of Bristol City’s final run-in

Bristol City remain in the race for a Championship play-off spot despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham as their winless run extended to five matches.

Lee Johnson’s side looked on track to seal a crucial win in their quest for a play-off spot following Nahki Wells’ second-half header, but Fulham captain Tom Cairney then struck late on to level the scores for the Championship’s third-placed side.

However, there have been signs of improvement in City’s last two performances where they have secured draws with Millwall and Fulham, and there has been one important man who has performed well on his return to the side in these matches.

Pedro Pereira has been named in the starting line-up for back-to-back games for the first time since November, with the Portuguese having been excluded from Johnson’s side for the 13 league matches leading up to the Millwall clash.

The right-back found the net against the Lions on the return to the side and he then registered an assist for Wells’ goal against Fulham on Saturday, with Pereira clearly eager to nail down a regular spot ahead of the final run-in.

Pereira has now taken to Instagram to share an optimistic message ahead of the Robins’ final push with the 22-year-old urging his teammates to “just keep pushing”.

The Verdict

Pereira has definitely made a big impression since returning to Johnson’s starting line-up, with his contribution to the Robins’ attacking efforts meaning he surely seems nailed on to retain his place in the side for the Blackburn clash this weekend.

It is crucial that the Portuguese maintains his concentration during the final weeks of the season as Johnson is certainly not reluctant to make changes to his side, and one mistake could see Pereira lose his spot on the right flank.

However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the Robins’ final run-in with a number of players having produced solid performances on Saturday, but they now need three points to really inject fresh life into their play-off bid.