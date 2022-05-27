Pearson starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday

The stakes could not be bigger for Huddersfield Town as they head to Wembley this weekend.

Taking on Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final, the Terriers have the chance to once again secure promotion to the Premier League – just as they did in 2016/17.

On that day five years ago, the match went all the way to penalties, with Danny Ward proving to be the Terriers’ hero, saving Reading’s final penalty in the shootout. Who will step up this Sunday?

With that being said, team selection for Carlos Corberan is going to be crucial up against a formidable Nottingham Forest side.

Here, we’ve predicted a potential XI that Corberan could deploy for the tie.

With almost a full bill of health ahead of the match, we expect Huddersfield to line up in a familiar formation.

Lee Nicholls should continue in-between the sticks on Sunday afternoon, with a back three of Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill, with Pearson potentially returning from injury.

Ollie Turton and Harry Toffolo should provide the threat down the left and right flanks respectively, whilst a midfield trio of Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O’Brien and Jon Russell could also be deployed.

Corberan could choose to go with two up top, with Danny Ward leading the Terriers’ line, with Danel Sinani playing just behind in a second striker role.

It will certainly be interesting to see which XI Corberan chooses to go with at the weekend.