Highlights Nigel Pearson's future at Bristol City is uncertain, as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 202

Bristol City has had an inconsistent start to the season, currently sitting in eighth place in the division after 12 games.

Pearson expressed frustration with his unclear position and stated that his job may be at risk, emphasizing the need for contract resolution.

After Gary Rowett's departure from Millwall towards the latter stages of the international break, Nigel Pearson became the second longest-serving manager across the entire Championship, having been at Bristol City since March 2021.

This put him behind Mark Robins, who has transformed the position of Coventry City tenfold since going back for his second stint with the West Midlands outfit back in March 2017.

Despite his side currently sitting eighth in the division after just 12 games, Pearson has already dropped hints that his future isn't fully secure, as his three-year contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

How have Bristol City performed so far this season?

After a summer in which the Robins got most of their transfer business done early on, it has been an inconsistent start to the season for Pearson's men.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

However, in fairness this is not too dissimilar to most sides in the division, as only seven points separate Sunderland in the final play-off place from Plymouth Argyle who find themselves four points above the relegation zone.

City recorded their fifth victory of the season, but only their second success at Ashton Gate with a 1-0 scoreline against Coventry on Saturday. In a game which the visitors would feel they were in control of for large proceedings, it was Rob Dickie who got the all important goal after 34 minutes as he headed home Taylor Gardner-Hickman's cross.

"I'm pleased with the end product today, which is three points and in a season where the margins for error are quite small it's an important win for us." Pearson told the BBC.

Both of the side's last two victories have come in games which have been relatively hard-fought, with the previous coming through Tommy Conway's late show against Rotherham United on October 4th.

Despite the signs being there that eventually something could fall into place at Ashton Gate for the Robins to become a competitor for the top-six, which has been the club's ambition for quite some time, Pearson's comments post-match suggest that all may not be well behind the scenes.

What has Nigel Pearson said about his position at Bristol City?

Pearson spoke very much from the heart about his position after the game, describing his personal situation in recent weeks as "very irritating" as per the Coventry Telegraph.

“All I’m trying to do here, along with my staff and us as a whole football operation, is to make our football club more competitive and whether that means we’re a good footballing side, or it means we can scrap against people or, when the chips are down, as it has been for the last two weeks, that we can come out on top in a tight game.”

“I can say what I want today and there might be one or two barbed comments from me, and they are, but I’m not bothered because it becomes a situation in which I might be fighting for my job like everybody else is - whether the players are fighting for their place, I might be fighting for my job. I don’t really care what other people think.

“My position’s not been secure, which irritates me.” he continued.

When questioned about the situation, Pearson highlighted that those above him at Ashton Gate have kept themselves tight-lipped.

“Why don’t you ask somebody above me, for once, see if you can find somebody who’s going to say anything. The last two weeks have been very irritating for me, I’m not exactly in the best situation but I’m fine, and I’ll get better and I’ll honour my contract so we will see where it goes.”

Should Nigel Pearson be offered a new contract at Bristol City?

It was revealed in the summer by CEO Phil Alexander that talks would be held "at the right time", but with Pearson growing ever-frustrated by his unclear position, perhaps the Robins' hierarchy will see that contract talks could need to be resolved quicker than they initially anticipated.

On the pitch, the experienced head coach takes his side to high-flying Ipswich on Wednesday evening, which will be a test of City's own ambitions.