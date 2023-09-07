The summer transfer window certainly proved to be an eventful one for Blackburn Rovers.

By the time the market closed on the 1st September, ten first-team players had departed the club, either permanently or on loan, with seven more making the move to Ewood Park.

Whether or not that proves to be enough to keep Rovers competitive in the Championship remains to be seen, but there is no doubt it leaves head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson with some decisions to make over selection going forward.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at who we think makes up Blackburn's strongest starting XI, when everyone is fit and available, now that the summer transfer window has closed, right here.

Goalkeeper: Leo Wahlstedt

Following the departure of Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town, Aynsley Pears has started the season as Blackburn's number one, but remains susceptible to some costly errors, as shown in Saturday's defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Kaminski's replacement Leo Wahlstedt, signed from Norwegian side Odd by contrast, is yet to get a chance to show what he can do in the Championship, but arrives as a highly-rated, long-term target who is expected to fit Tomasson's style of play, which could make him the obvious choice for the number one spot going forward.

Left-Back: Callum Brittain

Perhaps something of an intriguing choice given Brittain is more naturally a right-back, but the 25-year-old has featured on the left-hand side of Rovers' defence on several occasions since joining from Barnsley last summer.

During that time, he has rarely put a foot wrong in that position, and both the defensive stability and attacking threat he offers to this side, means it feels worth switching him over to this position, in order to ensure he is somewhere in the side to make an impact.

Centre-Back: Dom Hyam

A no-brainer to feature in this side, Hyam has been outstanding for Blackburn since joining from Coventry City last summer.

Winning the club's Player of the Year award last season, and already captaining the side on a number of occasions, Hyam has continued that form on into the start of this season, with his leadership and physical presence meaning he is always going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Centre-Back: James Hill

The issue of who partners Hyam is a tougher call, with the loan signing of James Hill from Bournemouth providing Hayden Carter in particular, with some clear competition for that role.

Here, we've gone for Hill to take that spot, with the 21-year-old no doubt expecting to play regular football at Ewood Park, and his top-flight potential shown by his time at Bournemouth - and on loan in Scotland with Hearts last season - could be enough to earn him the nod in that respect.

Right-Back: Joe Rankin-Costello

A big part of the reason Callum Brittain finds himself on the left of defence here, is because of the form of Rankin-Costello on the opposite side of the pitch in this calendar year.

The Rovers academy graduate has made this spot his own since being given another chance in the first-team at the end of last year, just when it looked as though he had been set for a January loan move elsewhere. That now seems unthinkable, as does any suggestion that he does not merit a place in Rovers' current strongest XI.

Centre-Midfield: Adam Wharton

He may still only be 19-years-old, but Adam Wharton is already another you feel is a guaranteed starter for the club at first-team level, after making the step-up from the academy last season.

The midfielder has thrived since making the move to senior level, producing some of Rovers' best individual performances last season, and continuing to make an impact during the current campaign. Excellent on the ball, improving off it, and already being linked with a number of Premier League clubs, Wharton easily deserves a place in the club's strongest XI as things stand.

Centre-Midfield: Lewis Travis

Travis endured a spell out of the side last season as his formed dipped, before returning to reclaim his role with a string of strong performances towards the end of the campaign.

That has continued into the current season, with the club captain making a spot in the side his own with several tireless and commanding performances, meaning he looks to have firmly secured his place in the strongest XI for now, particularly with new signing Sondre Tronstad yet to fully fire, and John Buckley being loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-Winger: Arnor Sigurdsson

It may seem strange to include Sigurdsson in this when he is yet to make his Rovers debut, due to injury, but such is the excitement around the Iceland international, that it seems impossible to leave him out here.

Sigurdsson joined this summer after once again pausing his contract with CSKA Moscow, having gained plenty of European top-flight experience already in his career, which includes featuring in the Champions League and getting on the scoresheet against Barcelona, meaning he should make a big impact in the Championship once fit.

Attacking Midfield: Sam Szmodics

After joining from Peterborough United last summer, Szmodics initially seemed to take some time to get going in a Blackburn shirt, but has certainly managed to do just that since the turn of the year.

His relentless work rate has made him both a threat on the pitch and popular figure off it around Ewood Park, while his increasing influence in front of goal looks as though it could be vital, following the departure of two of the club's main sources of goals in recent years of the summer, in Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack.

Right-Winger: Andrew Moran

Joining on-loan from Brighton, Moran brings with him plenty of goalscoring pedigree from his time playing at youth level for the Seagulls.

Capable of playing either centrally or out wide, it is the latter where the Irishman has predominantly featured so far, in what have been some encouraging showings, that suggest he could have a significant contribution to make this season, especially considering that he too, will be expecting game time while he is out on loan.

Centre-Forward: Niall Ennis

Blackburn's first signing of the summer transfer window, Ennis arrived on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Plymouth Argyle, but has been somewhat hampered by injury in the early stages of his time at Ewood Park.

When he has been able to feature for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side though, the 24-year-old has certainly shown signs of promise, getting his first goal for the club in the Carabao Cup win over Walsall, and causing problems for opposing defences with his effort and willingness to put himself about, suggesting that if he can stay fit after the international break, Ennis could become a key man for Rovers.