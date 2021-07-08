Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Peanuts’, ‘We need him’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed as 30-y/o linked with £3m Premier League transfer

West Brom could lose Kyle Bartley this summer with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United considering a £3m move for the defender.

The 30-year-old has featured regularly for Albion since joining in 2018, with the centre-back starring as Albion won promotion to the Premier League, although he did feature 30 times as they were relegated last time out.

Despite that, Bartley’s performances appear to have impressed, with the Telegraph claiming that the Magpies and the Eagles are weighing up a swoop for the ex-Swansea man.

With the player entering the final year of his contract, the update states that a fee in the region of £3m could be enough to secure the transfer.

However, whilst some fans may understand the logic of Bartley departing because he may not fit Valerien Ismael’s style, others feel the fee is far too low and that the defender is still an important player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


