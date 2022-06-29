Payne, Barry, Maynard-Brewer: All the latest Charlton Athletic transfer news

Charlton Athletic are deep in preparation for their first season in League One under Ben Garner.

Youngsters Miles Leaburn, Aaron Henry and Charles Clayden have travelled to Spain with the first team squad for their pre-season tour, and friendly action kicks off against Dartford on July 9th.

The goalkeeper department at The Valley did look over-stocked when Joe Wollacott signed from Swindon Town, therefore it was no surprise to see Ashley Maynard-Brewer depart on a season-long loan to Gillingham on Tuesday.

Craig MacGillivray’s future also seems a little up in the air with Wollacott expected to be first choice and Nathan Harness potentially in the fold as a backup, the Scotsman could be available for transfer in the final year of his contract at the club.

Jack Payne’s future is yet to be secured after the attacking midfielder turned down a new contract at Swindon Town.

Sheffield Wednesday and the Addicks seem to be the front-runners in pursuit of his services as the countdown begins ahead of 2022/23.

The 27-year-old has played in the Championship in the not too distant past and certainly proved that he was a class above the fourth tier with the Robins last term.

We brought you the exclusive earlier this month, that another ex-Swindon attacking player is on Charlton’s radar in the form of Louie Barry.

The 19-year-old struggled to earn regular game time at Ipswich Town in the first half of 2021/22, but showed his true quality in flashes with the Robins after the turn of the year.

The Addicks already have some dangerous widemen in Corey Blackett-Taylor and Charlie Kirk but it is likely that Garner wants to put a further stamp on the team before they begin the campaign away to Accrington Stanley.

With Leaburn and Clayden offering alternative forward options on the pre-season tour, a move for Barry potentially seems less likely than previously, with the club possibly waiting until they return from Spain to announce further additions.

Payne would be a statement signing for the highlight reel contributions he made for Swindon, chipping in with 20 goals and assists to catch the eye of some ambitious clubs in the third tier.