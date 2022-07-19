Payne arrives, Davison departs, Lavelle speaks out: The latest Charlton Athletic news headlines you might have missed

Charlton Athletic have enjoyed a busy few days in putting the finishing touches on their squad to take on the 2022/23 League One season.

The Addicks bolstered attacking midfield areas with the signing of Jack Payne on a two-year deal on Monday, the 27-year-old arrived in South London on a free transfer having turned down a new deal at Swindon Town this summer.

Ben Garner now has nine players capable of playing in a midfield three in the current squad, and therefore there are likely to be some outgoing transfers before the window reaches its conclusion.

Josh Davison spent the second half of last term on loan at Swindon Town, and performed admirably to score nine goals as the Robins forced their way into the play-off places.

However, the 22-year-old did not return to The County Ground and instead was offloaded to AFC Wimbledon and reunited with Johnnie Jackson at Plough Lane.

Davison managed 35 appearances for the Addicks after signing from Enfield Town in the first half of the 2019/20 season, and the temporary spell at Swindon appears to have increased his reputation as a striking option in the fourth tier, with age on his side, the physical striker will have ambitions of returning to the third tier in the not too distant future.

The Addicks took up the option to extend Davison’s deal by a further year this summer, proving to be a smart piece of business with the livewire forward moving on for an undisclosed fee.

Sam Lavelle endured an injury-hit first season in SE7 in 2021/22, but was able to showcase his true ability in patches, demonstrating why he is likely to be a starting centre back for the Addicks this season, potentially alongside new signing Eoghan O’Connell.

The 25-year-old explained what he is aiming to do this season, after the club’s underwhelming 13th-placed finish last term, when he spoke to the South London Press.

Ryan Inniss and Deji Elerewe are the other two central defensive options at Garner’s disposal, but it does feel likely that another is acquired in the short term to make the squad less brittle as the gruelling third tier season approaches.