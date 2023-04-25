Burnley have the chance to clinch the Championship title this evening against their bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets have already sealed promotion to the Premier League, but a victory this evening will also secure top spot in the table with a couple of games spare.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s big game, Jordan Beyer admitted that Burnley’s preparation forthe big game is no different than any other in the campaign.

Can Burnley seal the Championship title against Blackburn Rovers?

However, the German revealed that supporters informed him of the importance of the rivalry with Rovers when he signed at Turf Moor.

“The first thing Burnley fans told me when I came here was, they don't care about promotion, they care more about beating Blackburn,” said Beyer, via BBC Lancashire.

“Achieving the title at Blackburn would do both.”

Burnley supporters have shown their enthusiasm to Beyer’s comments ahead of this evening’s big game.

Here is what the Clarets’ supporters had to say…

The German has earned plaudits from Burnley fans for being their signing of the season.

The competition is stiff for the honour given some of the names signed by the club last year.

However, a strong contingent of Burnley supporters have backed the club to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

Beyer has made 30 league appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side this season, forming a strong centre back partnership with Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis (THB).

The Lancashire club reportedly holds an option to buy clause in their loan agreement with Borussia Mönchengladbach, which many supporters would like to see triggered.

The fee is worth a reported €15 million.

Others also enjoyed the interview for showcasing Beyer’s knowledge of how important the rivalry with Blackburn is to the club.

While some dubbed him the best player in the division.

With a fun nickname even coming out of his performances for Burnley.