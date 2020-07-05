‘Pay the money’ – Bristol City urged to appoint ex-PL boss after Johnson’s dismissal

Bristol City parted ways with Lee Johnson after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

The Severnside defeat proved to be Johnson’s last at Bristol City. He’d spent six years at the club as a player before returning for a four year stint as manager, overseeing 217 games in charge and elevating the Robins into play-off contention.

But his side’s form since New Year has seen them fall way out of the play-off region, and after another dismal display at home to Cardiff yesterday, it proved to be the final straw for the Bristol City owners.

Replacing him won’t be so easy. Johnson spent four years at the helm and built a side very much suited to his mantra, but several names are already emerging as candidates, with Tony Pulis leading the line – a former Bristol City manager himself – and other names including Gareth Ainsworth and Lee Bowyer.

But Alan Nixon of The Sun has hinted at ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton, and has urged the club to ‘pay the money’.

Pay the money. Get the man. https://t.co/lhDYzHQOYv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2020

The 61-year-old has been out of work since the end of last season. He’s been linked with most every job that’s become available this season, having made his managerial name with Newcastle, Norwich, Birmingham and then Brighton.

The verdict

Hughton is likely to be in a job sometime soon, but which job is the question. He’s hot management property and Bristol would do well to land a proven Championship manager like him, and the appointment would likely go down well with fans too.