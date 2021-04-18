Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Pay the cash, Marinakis’, ‘Type of signing we need’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as club monitor 18-goal attacker

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Blackpool’s Jerry Yates as they prepare for another busy summer at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in League One, with his 18 goals firing the Tangerines into the play-off places, and they will believe they can win promotion.

However, a failure to go up could put them in a difficult position in terms of keeping hold of Yates, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Forest are keen.

Even though he is playing in the third tier, most Forest fans recognise the talent that Yates has. And, given his age, he could turn out to be a shrewd investment in the long-term, whilst also being able to make an impact on Chris Hughton’s side next season, who will surely hope to be challenging for promotion.

So, the reaction to this transfer update was positive, and here we look at some of the comments…


