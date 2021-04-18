‘Pay the cash, Marinakis’, ‘Type of signing we need’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as club monitor 18-goal attacker

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Blackpool’s Jerry Yates as they prepare for another busy summer at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in League One, with his 18 goals firing the Tangerines into the play-off places, and they will believe they can win promotion.

However, a failure to go up could put them in a difficult position in terms of keeping hold of Yates, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Forest are keen.

FOREST. In the list of clubs chasing Jerry Yates at BLACKPOOL. Plays anywhere across the front. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 18, 2021

Even though he is playing in the third tier, most Forest fans recognise the talent that Yates has. And, given his age, he could turn out to be a shrewd investment in the long-term, whilst also being able to make an impact on Chris Hughton’s side next season, who will surely hope to be challenging for promotion.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

So, the reaction to this transfer update was positive, and here we look at some of the comments…

The type of signing we need in the summer #NFFC https://t.co/dsZz6hNGRk — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) April 18, 2021

Young hungry and talented players who won't cost a fortune in wages. That's what we need. No stand out talents. (Knockhaert) just players who will fight — Richard Thorpe (@RThorpe1981) April 18, 2021

Just the sort of striker I'd love to see at Forest. https://t.co/5mEqhiZYYV — Scott Clarkson (@ScottNffc1990) April 18, 2021

This is the kind of recruitment plan we should be looking at, pay the cash Marinakis https://t.co/hxgENlWTgO — Alex (@Southgate0ut) April 18, 2021

Yesssssssssss — MOD RED (@ModReds) April 18, 2021

Jerry Yates is exactly the sort of player #NFFC should be looking to sign this summer. 18 ⚽️ and 4 🅰️ in League One so far this season and he's at an age where he could still get better. Shouldn't cost an outrageous amount either. pic.twitter.com/A5BnAoDx62 — Sam Straw (@SamStraw) April 18, 2021

A young and hungry footballer with room to improve. What kind of revolutionary thinking is this. — James Taylor (@jtweets92) April 18, 2021