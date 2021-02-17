Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Pay him what he wants to sign’ – Many Cardiff fans react to Liverpool loanee’s display vs Luton Town

Published

7 mins ago

on

Two second-half wonder goals earned Cardiff City their fourth Championship win on the bounce against Luton Town on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds arrived at Kenilworth Road in outstanding form and were unbeaten since the arrival of Mick McCarthy – with victories over Bristol City, Rotherham and Coventry moving the South Wales outfit back into top-six contention.

And whilst McCarthy’s team weren’t at their best against the Hatters, they collected another three points to move just three behind sixth-place Bournemouth, who’re in action later on Wednesday.

Cardiff managed just two shots during a lacklusture first-half display, but sprung into life eight minutes after the break when Harry Wilson took matters into his own hands by curling home a delicious opener, his fifth goal in Bluebirds colours since joining on loan from Liverpool.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Cardiff City players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Neil Etheridge

Less than five minutes later, midfielder Will Vaulks secured the points for the Welsh outfit when he fired home an impressive volley from long-range.

Cardiff have now conceded just five goals in six matches under McCarthy, compared to 12 in their last six under previous manager Neil Harris.

But whilst it was another strong defensive showing from the Bluebirds, we’ve been looking at how the Cardiff City faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the performance of Harry Wilson:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pay him what he wants to sign’ – Many Cardiff fans react to Liverpool loanee’s display vs Luton Town

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: