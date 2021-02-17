‘Pay him what he wants to sign’ – Many Cardiff fans react to Liverpool loanee’s display vs Luton Town

Two second-half wonder goals earned Cardiff City their fourth Championship win on the bounce against Luton Town on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds arrived at Kenilworth Road in outstanding form and were unbeaten since the arrival of Mick McCarthy – with victories over Bristol City, Rotherham and Coventry moving the South Wales outfit back into top-six contention.

And whilst McCarthy’s team weren’t at their best against the Hatters, they collected another three points to move just three behind sixth-place Bournemouth, who’re in action later on Wednesday.

Cardiff managed just two shots during a lacklusture first-half display, but sprung into life eight minutes after the break when Harry Wilson took matters into his own hands by curling home a delicious opener, his fifth goal in Bluebirds colours since joining on loan from Liverpool.

Less than five minutes later, midfielder Will Vaulks secured the points for the Welsh outfit when he fired home an impressive volley from long-range.

Cardiff have now conceded just five goals in six matches under McCarthy, compared to 12 in their last six under previous manager Neil Harris.

But whilst it was another strong defensive showing from the Bluebirds, we’ve been looking at how the Cardiff City faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the performance of Harry Wilson:

Class Harry! Let keep this momentum going 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔵🧙‍♀️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) February 16, 2021

Pay him what he wants to sign on a permanent. #YourAWizardHarry https://t.co/T9aTSlYVlR — Gareth Pearce (@GarethPearce10) February 16, 2021

Harry Wilson providing three assists and a goal in five games since Mick took the helm. Just showing what he can pull off when given the license and freedom to perform in his most effective role. #CCFC #CityAsOne — Jack Price (@Jackpricey_) February 17, 2021

That’s a superb finish from Harry Wilson #CCFC — Andy Phillips 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AndyPhillips68) February 16, 2021

Yes officer, this journey is essential. I'm out of cans, Harry Wilson's magic and the blues are going up x — Nathan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nathanlCCFC) February 16, 2021

Class boy 🔥🔥🔥 — Arran (@A17RNN) February 16, 2021

Harry Wilson has the second best left foot I’ve seen in a Cardiff city shirt. — Lewis John (@Lewisjohnmusic) February 16, 2021

Harry Wilson. That’s what he does — Lewis John (@Lewisjohnmusic) February 16, 2021