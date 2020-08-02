‘Pay him what he wants’ – Many Bristol City fans urge club to make significant summer move

Many Bristol City supporters have been urging the Robins to make Eddie Howe their next permanent manager to replace Lee Johnson, following his departure from Bournemouth by mutual consent.

Howe guided Bournemouth over two spells from the foot of League Two all the way to the Premier League, and he managed to keep the Cherries in the English top-flight for five successive campaigns before they were relegated back to the Championship at the end of this season.

That has seen the former Burnley manager part company with Bournemouth by mutual consent, and having guided the Cherries to the Championship title in 2015 by playing an attacking and attractive brand of football, he could well now be a real coup for any side in the English second tier who are without a manager.

Bristol City will be looking for the right man to help them challenge for the top six next season, having seen their play-off hopes slide away during a poor run of form just before the club made the decision to part company with Johnson.

The Robins have been linked with both Paul Cook, who has just left his role at Wigan Athletic, and Chris Hughton but they are as of yet undecided over who to appoint as their next permanent manager ahead of next season.

From the reactions on social media of some Bristol City fans to Howe’s departure from Bournemouth it does appear that he would be a popular appointment amongst the supporters, although it remains to be seen whether they will actually make any sort of move to appoint him.

Here then, we take a look at some of the reactions from Bristol City fans to Howe leaving Bournemouth…

@BristolCity Announce Hughton or Howe !!! — Ryan Plece (@Thee_Ry) August 1, 2020

@BristolCity ring Eddie Howe and pay him what he wants! — Matt Fisher (@m19tyf) August 1, 2020

Announce Eddie Howe 😂 @BristolCity — tom selman (@tommyselman) August 1, 2020

Please @BristolCity Eddie Howe please I beg — Bilbo (@BilboBCFC) August 1, 2020

Yeah could see that happening, could be the reason we’ve waited so long. Ashton isn’t as stupid as some people think and maybe he’d made contact. With what Howe was saying last week it was quite obvious he’d be leaving…. — Howard M (@howsersheros) August 1, 2020

Go & get Eddie Howe @BristolCity 😎👍🏻 — Stu Parsons (@stuparsons1) August 1, 2020