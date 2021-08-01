Paulo Gazzaniga sends positive message following Fulham debut

Paulo Gazzaniga made the short trip from North London to the west of the capital a week ago, departing Tottenham Hotspur after four years with the club.

The 29-year-old made 22 appearances for Spurs during that time, after making the move from Southampton.

With the shot-stopper now embarking on a new challenge in England’s second-tier, he will hope for regular first-team football – something that has evaded him in recent years.

Gazzaniga played the full 90 minutes during yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic, in what was Fulham’s final game of pre-season.

Taking to social media after the game, Gazzaniga tweeted: “Win and clean sheet in my first game at Craven Cottage! Great feeling! Nice to meet you, @FulhamFC fans!”

Fulham begin their Championship campaign a week today, with Marco Silva’s side set to host Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Gazzaniga will be hoping to retain the number 1 shirt for that tie, in a tough opening fixture for the newly-relegated Championship club.

The verdict

Gazzaniga needs first-team football as his career thus far has revolved around being back-up to a seemingly immovable first-choice goalkeeper.

It seems that the 29-year-old is finally going to be awarded, or at least considered in playing regular minutes during this upcoming campaign. Gazzaniga is still 29 years old, and as a goalkeeper, he potentially has many more years at this level

His Premier League experience and obvious ability will be required this season – a year where bouncing back to the top tier is the ultimate priority.

The former Spurs goalkeeper is someone who is competent enough with the ball at his feet and will fit in with Fulham’s possession-based style of football.

