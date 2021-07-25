Paulo Gazzaniga issues five-word message to Fulham supporters as transfer confirmed

Paulo Gazzaniga has taken to his personal Twitter account to issue a message to supporters outlining his delight at making the move following the confirmation of his switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

The keeper’s arrival, alongside Harry Wilson, at Craven Cottage was confirmed by the club’s official website on Saturday and it was revealed that he has signed a two-year deal with Fulham.

That comes with the 29-year-old having left Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his deal with them earlier on in the summer.

The 29-year-old comes into the squad to replace Alphonse Areola after his loan spell at Craven Cottage came to an end.

Gazzaniga only managed to make 37 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham during his four-season stay with the club. The keeper spent time on loan at La Liga side Elche last term and made eight appearances for them.

Following Gazzaniga’s arrival at Fulham, he took to his personal Twitter account to issue a five-word message to supporters indicating his excitement at joining the club and that he can not wait to get started ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The Verdict

The signing of Gazzaniga appears to be a smart one from Fulham and the 29-year-old will provide plenty of competition and quality in the goalkeeping department.

The keeper managed to display some fine form in front of goal during his brief appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League and also with Southampton in his spell at St Mary’s.

The 29-year-old will be wanting to get more game time with Fulham than he was able to get with Tottenham. He has the quality to be a regular starter in the Championship and Macro Silva clearly feels that he is the right addition to make to his goalkeeping department this summer.

This message should endear himself to Fulham’s supporters and it will be interesting to see if Gazzaniga can come into the squad and have a major impact for them.

He might be able to pull off some excellent saves that help to win them some vital extra points in their promotion push and if he can do that he will have proven to be the right addition to the squad.