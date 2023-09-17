Highlights Richard O'Donnell, Warne's first signing, is now 35 and serving as backup goalkeeper at Blackpool in League One.

In November 2016, Paul Warne took over from Kenny Jackett as Rotherham United manager - initially on an interim basis, before getting the full-time job just over four months later.

At that time, Millers fans did not know that their club was going to bounce between the Championship and League One with their former midfielder in charge, but it certainly made for some entertaining years.

A winner of three promotions during his time at the New York Stadium, Warne is well-respected among the United fanbase, although he did depart for Derby County in September 2022, dropping down a division in the process.

Casting eyes back a number of years though, what has happened to Warne's first FIVE signings in a Rotherham shirt? Let's see what they're up to nowadays...

Richard O'Donnell

Warne had to wait until the January transfer window was open in 2017 to bolster his Rotherham squad, with his first signing being O'Donnell.

The goalkeeper was brought in from Bristol City as competition for Lee Camp and Lewis Price, but for the most part - when fit - he was the number one choice of Warne in-between the sticks.

O'Donnell remained as part of United's League One squad in 2017-18 but he left in 2018 for Northampton Town, having lost his place in the starting 11 to loanee Marek Rodak.

Nowadays, O'Donnell is on the books at League One Blackpool, acting as backup goalkeeper to Dan Grimshaw at the age of 35.

Alex Bray

Warne utilised the loan market in the January transfer window, with one of the players arriving being Bray.

A young winger from Swansea City, Bray had little experience of senior football despite being 21 years of age at the time, and he didn't get much of it at Rotherham either.

Playing just five times for United, all of Bray's appearances came off the bench and he failed to make an impact.

Bray is now 28 and playing in non-league for National League South outfit Chippenham Town, where he has been since 2020.

Ben Purrington

Moves were made in the final few days of the January window, with the permanent addition of Purrington being one of them.

The left-back at the time was with Plymouth Argyle at the age of 20 and was featuring regularly in League Two for the Pilgrims when the Millers took a punt on him for around £300,000.

Purrington got 10 Championship matches under his belt in his first half-season at the club but barely featured in 2017-18, eventually going out on loan in 2018-19 to AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic of League One.

Sold to the Addicks in 2019, Purrington is now 27 and playing for Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County, where he has been since last summer.

Semi Ajayi

Signing on the same day for Rotherham as Purrington was Ajayi, who arrived on loan from Cardiff City and impressed enough to sign permanently a few months later.

Ajayi spent two years as a full-time Miller, and in the 2018-19 season he really starred with seven goals and alternating between centre-back and a defensive midfield position, and that led to a move to West Brom in 2019 for an initial £1.5 million.

The Nigeria international, who earned his first cap whilst a Rotherham player, is still at the Baggies four years later, having played over 130 times for the Midlands club.

Carlton Morris

Rotherham bolstered their attack on deadline day in January 2017 by signing Morris on loan from Norwich, having failed to get a look-in with the Canaries that season as a 21-year-old.

Morris wasn't successful at the New York Stadium though, playing just eight times without scoring, but he had a further stint under Warne two years later where he netted four times in 28 outings.

The striker eventually settled though and became a real EFL goalscorer at Barnsley when joining the Tykes in 2021, eventually moving to Luton Town a year-and-a-half later, and he is now a Premier League player for the Hatters, having found the back of the net 20 times last season.