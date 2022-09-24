Paul Warne will be tempted by Rotherham United reunion at Derby County given contract situation: Opinion

Derby County‘s owners shocked many in the EFL this week by relieving Liam Rosenior just nine games into the League One season and bringing in Paul Warne as his replacement.

Warne’s record at League One level is outstanding – he has been promoted in every single season in the second tier in his six-year management career so far – and has done so without much money to spend.

That looks set to change now he’s in charge at Pride Park, with Derby’s business in the free agent market over the summer and their willingness to pay Warne’s compensation and bring him from Rotherham evidence that David Clowes and co. are willing to spend money.

January could be an interesting window for the Rams and their new coach may be tempted by a potential Millers reunion in the East Midlands.

If a raid of the New York Stadium is something that Warne is considering then midfielder Ben Wiles will likely be top of his list.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for Rotherham last term – scooping the club’s Player of the Year award as he produced the best season of his career to date with 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

One of Warne’s trusted lieutenants at the Yorkshire club, Wiles played every single League One game last term and is surely someone that he would love to bring to Pride Park.

He’s inherited a squad containing a mix of aging free agent pickups and up-and-coming youngsters while he may feel that signing one of his former star players can help him get his ideas across and aid his project at Pride Park.

The opportunity may well be there given his contract situation. The midfielder’s current Rotherham deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and his current club’s hopes of agreeing an extension will have been dented significantly by the manager’s recent departure.

Though there may well be Championship competition, you have to feel the move will be a tempting one for Wiles as well.

Financially, signing for Derby is likely to be lucrative for him while the chance to play a central role in the exciting project that Warne is building and help to bring a fallen giant back up the EFL should be an exciting prospect.

Whether Rotherham are willing to part with him in January, their final time to cash in, or Warne has to wait until he becomes a free agent next summer, you have to feel that he will be tempted to pursue a reunion with Wiles.