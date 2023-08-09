Highlights Derby County boss Paul Warne was "embarrassed" by his team's performance in their 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Blackpool.

Warne believes some of his players may have had their heads turned by transfer interest.

Despite the disappointment of the cup exit, Warne's main focus is on fighting for promotion in League One and he highlighted the need for new players to raise the team's level.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has taken aim at his players after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One rivals Blackpool last night.

Warne admitted he was "embarrassed" by the Rams' performance in the 2-0 defeat at Pride Park and claimed he felt like a few of his players have had their heads turned.

Derby County 0-2 Blackpool

Derby were tipped as one of the favourites for promotion back to the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic on opening weekend.

It appears the issues at Pride Park may run deeper than just one result as Warne's players were booed off at halftime after heading into the break 2-0 down courtesy of a brace from Tangerines forward Jake Beesley.

On both occasions, poor defending made things far too easy for Beesley and it was no surprise to see the Rams boss ring the changes at the break.

The hosts were improved in the second half but could not force their way back into proceedings and suffered a second home defeat in four days, which saw them exit the Carabao Cup at the earliest opportunity.

Paul Warne's scathing Derby County criticism

Being robbed of a chance of a cup run is unlikely to concern Warne too much, with the Derby boss' clear focus fighting for promotion in League One this season, but his team's level of performance - particularly in the lacklustre first half - drew some scathing comments from him after the match as he took aim at his players.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: "They were better than us from one to 11, they embarrassed us at times in the first half, we were deplorable with our performance.

“I openly admit I was embarrassed, I’ve never managed a team that’s been booed off at half-time and rightly so. The second half was significantly better but way below what we expect.

“The first half was honestly painful to watch, it’s hard for me to say because they are my team but I can’t sugar-coat performances like that.”

Paul Warne transfer claim

On BBC Radio Derby, Warne delivered an eye-catching interview where he suggested members of the Derby squad had "possibly had their heads turned".

He said: "I feel like they think there is a potential move or something. I just don't know. It feels a bit strange to me really.

"I feel like we need some. Obviously, we're always looking for new players, fresh players, but I just feel like at the moment it just isn't...if the window shut tomorrow we'd feel like we're short that's probably the best way. Maybe I'm uber paranoid but that's the job of a football manager, I feel like we just need a couple more players who hopefully can raise the level of everyone.

"I don't think tonight's performance is indicative of what we have in the building, we just collectively underperformed and if you do underperform against a really good team you get what you got tonight - and that was very little."

He added: "I don't think any player goes out and doesn't give 100% but I do understand the human psychology of it all and it can have a feel, it might.

"I'm not just saying it happens for the players themselves, it might happen for the ones around them."