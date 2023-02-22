Paul Warne summer reunion involving Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday suits all parties: Opinion

Derby County targeted Sheffield Wednesday‘s Jack Hunt at the back end of the January transfer window, as was revealed by the Sheffield Star today.

Jason Knight and Korey Smith have slotted into an unfamiliar right back role very well this season under both Liam Rosenior and Paul Warne, but it was still no surprise to learn that the Rams were looking to strengthen that area of the pitch in January.

Whether they are pushing for promotion in League One again or are back in the Championship, Warne will probably be looking to bring a right back swiftly after the season’s conclusion and therefore this could not be the last we hear of links to Jack Hunt.

The 32-year-old has been a very attacking full back for the entirety of his career, however, the growth of three at the back systems has probably come at the wrong time in his career, with Hunt no longer the springer spaniel down the flank that he once was, meaning that a more traditional right back role suits him more.

Kwaku Oduroh is yet to establish himself at first team level after arriving from Manchester City in the summer, and a more experienced mentor for him, like Hunt, could be a smart way to go in the summer.

Having said that, Sheffield Wednesday have the option to extend Hunt’s contract by a further 12 months in the summer and that along with the fact that Derby are unable to spend transfer fees at the moment, would make a move unlikely.

On the other hand, Wednesday are in a much better position to seal promotion to the second tier than the Rams are right now while deploying a three at the back formation.

There is certainly room for improvement in the wing back positions at Hillsborough, and with Darren Moore so wedded to that formation, it seems likely that he will be looking for an upgrade on Hunt in aiming to stabilise in the second tier.

With Liam Palmer a longer-serving right-sided defender for the Owls, and one year younger, it would not be a surprise to see the Owls let Hunt go in the summer and keep the former as a backup in his position.

Hunt would slot in nicely at Derby having worked with Warne at Rotherham United, but also in fitting into the age profile of it, the Rams have a large number of players in their 30s alongside a healthy crop of players with their best years ahead of them.

With Warne showing that he is willing to switch to a back four if necessary this season, a player like Hunt could go up in value, and with knowledge of the interest the 32-year-old will be less concerned about becoming unattached in the summer.