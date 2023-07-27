Some say you should never go back in football, but in the case of Martyn Waghorn he could be about to go against that advice.

The striker spent three years with Derby County between 2018 and 2021 when he completed a £5 million move from Ipswich Town, and in his three seasons at Pride Park he scored 30 goals in 123 appearances.

Waghorn's final year saw him find the back of the net on just five occasions, but he was still picked up by another Championship club despite that record as Coventry City gave him a two-year deal to bolster their front-line.

Now a free agent once again though, some eagle-eyed Derby fans managed to this week spot Waghorn training with the club, just days after he featured in his former team-mate Craig Forsyth's testimonial against Stoke City last weekend.

And there is a chance that Waghorn could come back to County as a full-time player following his departure from the Sky Blues to compete with Conor Washington and James Collins up-front.

What has Paul Warne said regarding a potential deal for Martyn Waghorn?

Derby boss Paul Warne saw Waghorn in action first-hand against Stoke at the weekend and he has not closed the door on the veteran forward being offered a contract if he impresses enough in training.

"It's unbelievable here isn't it. It's like MI5. Derby fans are unbelievable - they are like 'ooh who is that in the background of a photo?!'", Warne said to the club's official media team.

"But it's very simple. Waggy played for us last week in Fozzy's testimonial and I really liked him as a lad.

"I liked all those Derby players to be fair. It is their football club and they are kindly letting us work here for a bit.

"I realise he's out of contract and he lives not far away. I just thought you should treat ex-players with respect so I invited him into train.

"I've been completely open with him and if he signs for someone tomorrow then he goes with my blessing.

"There might be something here for you, there might not. Just train and play in the games and if we can help each other out, great.

"That's exactly how it's been. He was really good in the game in midweek and he's only trained two days.

"We'll see. It's more that I am helping him out and not in a patronising way, but it's hard to train on your own as a footballer.

"He's been a great servant to the club and a friend of Fozzy is a friend of mine. That's how it is. There's no smoke and mirrors and I can't be any more candid."

How has Martyn Waghorn performed since leaving Derby County in 2021?

Waghorn as mentioned moved on to Coventry City two years ago after he turned down a new contract with the Rams.

Signed by Mark Robins as more of a rotational option in attack, Waghorn scored one solitary goal in his debut season for the Sky Blues from 29 appearances and saw even less game-time in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 33-year-old was sent out on loan in January to Coventry's Championship rivals Huddersfield Town where he played 13 times, scoring just the once for the Terriers.

They have opted not to sign him on a permanent basis though as Waghorn now assesses his options, with perhaps the hope that something will come of his training sessions with County.