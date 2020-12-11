Paul Warne speaks out on his future at Rotherham United after recent slump in form

Rotherham United will be eager to turn around their poor run of form at the earliest of opportunities in the Championship.

The Millers are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, but are without a win in their last six matches, which has seen them edge closer to the relegation zone at a crucial stage of the 2020/21 season.

They were beaten 2-0 by promotion-chasing Watford in their last match, which has seen the pressure increase on Millers boss Paul Warne.

Warne has been in charge of the club since 2016, and guided them to promotion into the Championship last season, after league positions were finalised on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Post), Warne spoke out on the recent pressure he has been under from some sections of the Rotherham United fan base.

“I’m not feeling great about it, why would I?

“As soon as the owner losers trust in me – it’s the same with players to a certain extent, once you lose trust in a certain player you find faults, and it’s difficult to get that trust back – so as soon as the owner has lost trust in me then that’s my time’s done.

“Whether I think I’m overachieving, whether I think being out of the bottom three is good or not, it’s not what I think, it’s what the owner thinks.”

Warne went on to admit that he understands that his job is under threat given their poor run of results heading into the festive schedule, but is keen to ensure he can turn around their dip in form, whilst also insisting that he has enjoyed managing the club so far.

“I give everything I can as I have from day one. The same amount of pressure was on me day one at Burton as it is the next game.

“The pressure hasn’t changed, the fact I’m four years older and wiser in the job probably has. If you go and lose three, four, five games on the spin you’re job’s under threat, that’s the world we live in.

“We cannot work any harder, we get the best out of the group that we possibly can. I protect all my players and staff from criticism and everything is put at my door, I understand that.

“If we don’t win football games I’d be naive to think I wasn’t under threat. It’s been a great honour, I’ve really enjoyed it, and I will continue managing this club as long as I can.”

Rotherham are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Bristol City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Warne’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to hear that he’s feeling as though his job is under threat.

Rotherham have struggled this season, but he’s not exactly done the worst job with the Millers this season, especially when they’re still outside of the relegation zone.

If they can put together a positive run of results heading into the hectic, and potentially season-defining festive period, then I’m sure the pressure on Warne will be eased.

But if the Millers are to continue to struggle, then it would be interesting to see whether the club look to make a change in the managerial dugout.