Derby County boss Paul Warne has claimed that he won't be affected by the club's sale rumours.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live in his pre-match press conference, Warne also revealed that he isn't surprised about investors wanting to purchase a stake in the club.

These comments came after The Telegraph reported that current owner David Clowes is open to selling up to 80% of his stake in the club.

He is keen for more cash to be injected into the club, so the Rams can take themselves to the next level.

The club have made a decent start to the season and are above the likes of Norwich City and Middlesbrough, but more investment may be needed to take them to the Premier League in the future, having only just come up from League One.

Championship Table (9th-11th) (As of September 27th, 2024) P GD Pts 9 Oxford United 6 2 9 10 Derby County 6 1 9 11 Norwich City 6 1 8

Despite being open to a sale, Clowes is keen to remain chairman and have a key role at Pride Park, which is understandable considering how badly the club suffered in administration.

Were the club to find themselves in a similar situation again, he would be able to rescue the East Midlands side once more and sell them to a more suitable custodian.

Derbyshire Live believe there's interest in the club from around the world though, which should give Clowes multiple options and that increase the chances of the Rams' current owner finding the best possible buyer.

Paul Warne relaxed amid Derby County sale reports

A change of ownership would probably bring about a lot of changes and Warne's own future may not be certain if someone replaces Clowes.

But he is relaxed at this stage, saying: "To be honest, I didn’t know the story had circulated, so that's one good thing, but it doesn't really affect me. I just get on with the business of looking after the team it's the same way in you don't get too affected when you are linked to this player or someone's coming after one of your own.

"Historically, a lot has happened at this football club In the last few years, but I think everyone's trying to push this team towards getting back to the Premier League and it's going to take a lot of wins as well a lot of finance.

"It doesn't surprise me that there are always people who want to invest in this football club because it's a good club to invest in. But it doesn't really affect me in any way so I don't lose sleep about it.

"If someone came in, invested in the club and it allowed us to be more powerful in transfer windows or something from a head coach point of view, great.

"I've really enjoyed working for David, and I will continue to do so until someone tells me differently.

"I'm not trying to be too saccharine on my answer and too like well that's a bit of a straight bat, but it makes no difference to me."

Paul Warne has taken the right stance on Derby County investor reports

Any party that wants to buy a significant stake in the club will have to jump through many hoops.

Firstly, they need to agree a deal and that may take some time, because numerous parties may be interested in the Rams.

Secondly, the party will then have to go through the EFL's tests, and these tests have been strengthened in recent years.

Lawyers will probably sort the final details after the EFL have cleared him to take control of the Rams - and then a sale will be announced after that.

With all the hoops that the party will need to jump through, it will take a while for a sale to happen, and it doesn't even look as though a deal is close to being agreed at this point.

This is why Warne shouldn't worry too much about it at the moment.