Derby County have gone into the third international break of the 2023-24 season in seventh position in the League One table - perhaps lower than they would have expected to be at this time.

The Rams have been inconsistent since the very beginning of the campaign, and they've also suffered an early FA Cup exit at the hands of fourth tier outfit Crewe Alexandra, but league results have improved recently to put them level on points with the play-off spots.

And one thing that has improved in the last few weeks is goalscoring, with striker James Collins finally firing in some goals as he bagged a brace in a recent win over Barnsley.

Derby did bolster their attacking unit over the summer to add to Collins, with Martyn Waghorn returning to County but also Conor Washington signed on the dotted line, as well as young Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.

The 22-year-old arrived from the Emirates Stadium on a loan deal until January, but he has had somewhat of a nightmare at the League One giants.

What has gone wrong for Tyreece John-Jules at Derby County?

After signing for Derby in late August, John-Jules made his debut off the bench a day later against Peterborough United, and he then appeared in another cameo against Bolton Wanderers a week later.

Disaster struck in training though in early September as John-Jules picked up a thigh issue - one which has put him on the sidelines ever since despite the iniial one month diagnosis.

The recovery was slow though and John-Jules is still yet to return to action after two months out of action, but he could be back in action against Bristol Rovers next weekend if he comes through training unscathed.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

Significant injury issues are nothing new for John-Jules, who suffered the same fate on loan at Ipswich Town last season where he played 17 times in League One, only for his season to be ended in October after initially tearing his quadriceps and then having a setback in the recovery later on in the campaign.

What has Paul Warne said on Tyreece John-Jules' Derby County future?

Speaking out on what may happen with John-Jules when his loan deal expires in January, Rams head coach Paul Warne has revealed that no decision has been made on the future of the Gunners youngster, and what he does following his return to fitness may influence the club's decision.

"With every loan and every player, you assess all the time what you have got," Warne told the Derby Telegraph.

"There are players in our squad not getting game time who might think I am not playing I will want to go somewhere else. You always have that.

"With Tyreece, if we can get him fit, playing and then it's a much more positive situation for us all. That's the truth.

"We haven't actually sat down and said we are 100 per cent keeping him or 100 per cent not.

"Hopefully he can get back, and then we can make an informed decision as opposed to just guessing."