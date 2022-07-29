Paul Warne shares verdict on Rotherham United transfer breakthrough

Following Rotherham United’s promotion to the Championship last season, Paul Warne has been working this summer to try and get a side in shape that will be able to retain their place in the second tier.

The Millers boss has added a number of new signings this summer and most recently Lee Peltier, who was a free agent this summer following the end of his contract with Middlesbrough.

Whilst he is now 35-years-old, the defender has made nearly 300 appearances at Championship level and made 21 league appearances for Boro last season.

Warne is confident that his new signing will be a worthy addition too, as he told The Yorkshire Post: “I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger and it’s a bit like Shaun MacDonald and I thought that if I could ever sign him, then I would.

“I know exactly what he is like and I played with him and have seen him in the dressing room and tunnel and on the pitch.

“I have seen him in the worst moments when a team is losing and he is a leader, a fighter and scrapper – a very good footballer. He can play in five positions and rightfully does not believe his career is over.”

The Verdict:

Whilst Peltier is unlikely to be a week in, week out player for Rotherham this season, this is still a good signing for the club especially on a free transfer.

Rotherham’s main aim this year will be to retain their place in the Championship and create something they can build upon going forward.

Therefore, to have someone as experienced as the 35-year-old in the side will only help the club both on and off the pitch, with the player looking to have a leadership role.

The manager already knows the defender well and this will no doubt have aided his decision and knowing he was the right signing to bring in.