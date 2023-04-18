Derby County head coach Paul Warne has admitted that the extent of the injury that James Chester has sustained does not look promising.

Chester complained of tightness during the Rams' meeting with Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

In the absence of the defender, Derby have been forced to settle for draws in their recent meetings with Milton Keynes Dons and Bristol Rovers.

The Rams were seemingly on course to secure all three points at the Memorial Stadium last weekend after David McGoldrick gave them the lead in the first-half of this fixture.

However, the Gas scored an equaliser in the closing stages of this fixture as Antony Evans slotted a penalty past goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Having missed out on a chance to move above Peterborough United, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United, in the League One standings on Saturday, Derby will be determined to get back to winning ways this evening when they head to St James Park to face Exeter City.

What has Paul Warne said about Derby County defender James Chester's injury?

Ahead of tonight's game, Warne has shared an update on Chester's injury.

Asked by the Derby Telegraph about whether the defender has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Rams boss said: "I haven't had that confirmed to me, but I do not think it looks overly promising unfortunately.

"I won't be saying that until somebody says that to me."

Will Derby be able to secure a victory over Exeter in the absence of Chester?

When you consider that Chester has missed 35 league games due to injury this season, Derby have got used to not being able to call upon his services.

Providing that the likes of Eiran Cashin, Haydon Roberts and Jake Rooney are able to step up to the mark this evening, the Rams could secure a positive result in the absence of Chester.

If Derby go on to defeat Exeter, they could use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in the final three games of the season.

Currently competing with Peterborough and Bolton for a place in the play-offs, the Rams simply cannot afford to drop any more points at this vital stage of the term.