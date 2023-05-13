Derby County boss Paul Warne is set for a scouting trip to the National League play-off final between Chesterfield and Notts County at Wembley this afternoon.

Having both won their semi-finals under dramatic circumstances, the two non-league sides will battle it out for promotion to the EFL.

Derby County summer transfer plans

The Rams do not have play-off plans of their own after missing out after a final-day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday allowed Peterborough United to snatch sixth place.

It was a disappointing end to Warne's first season at the helm but there is optimism that with a full pre-season and a proper summer transfer window, they can compete for promotion again in 2023/24.

While Derby are still acting under an EFL-agreed business plan, they will be able to pay transfer fees this summer, which is not something they've been able to do in recent windows.

That will be a great help to Warne as he looks to shape his squad - having taken charge a month or so into last season.

Paul Warne's Derby County scouting mission

Though the transfer window doesn't open until next month, the Rams are wasting no time getting their recruitment plans underway and it seems their coach is central to those.

Speaking to club media, Warne indicated that potential new recruits had already been shown around the training ground and that he is off to the National League play-off final today on a scouting mission.

He said: "At the weekend, I'm going to the Conference play-off - Chesterfield v Notts County - so I'll go and see if anything takes my fancy there."

Which Notts County or Chesterfield players could Derby County be keen on?

Though Chesterfield aren't short on talent, it's two Notts County players that stand out.

The obvious potential target is striker Macauley Langstaff, who has already been linked with a move to the EFL on the back of a remarkable season in the National League.

The 26-year-old was named the National League's Player of the Season after scoring a record-breaking 42 goals in 2022/23 - all from open play.

Reports indicated that Bristol City, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Swansea City were all keen ahead of the winter window so with Warne making it no secret he's keen to add more forward firepower, Langstaff could be a player he wants to check out.

Attack-minded midfielder Ruben Rodrigues is another that looks to have the potential to step up to League One level after a brilliant season for Notts County.