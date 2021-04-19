Paul Warne sends Rotherham United relegation message that will interest Derby County, Huddersfield and Birmingham City

Paul Warne has said that his Rotherham United players must not lose belief in their relegation battle, otherwise they ‘might as well not turn up’.

The Millers have endured a week like no other after playing three Championship matches in six days as the club looked to ease their fixture backlog.

Rotherham had some significant ground to make up in the relegation battle but one victory from the three matches means that the club are still four points from safety.

The latest setback came in the shape of a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Birmingham City, a result that Warne says has had a huge impact on morale within his squad.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Warne said: “I have to go in (to the dressing room) after trying to pick myself and my staff up to say to the lads you’re still in it.