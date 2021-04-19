Latest News
Paul Warne sends Rotherham United relegation message that will interest Derby County, Huddersfield and Birmingham City
Paul Warne has said that his Rotherham United players must not lose belief in their relegation battle, otherwise they ‘might as well not turn up’.
The Millers have endured a week like no other after playing three Championship matches in six days as the club looked to ease their fixture backlog.
Rotherham had some significant ground to make up in the relegation battle but one victory from the three matches means that the club are still four points from safety.
The latest setback came in the shape of a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Birmingham City, a result that Warne says has had a huge impact on morale within his squad.
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Warne said: “I have to go in (to the dressing room) after trying to pick myself and my staff up to say to the lads you’re still in it.
“As soon as you lose your belief, you might as well not turn up.
“I’m not saying it doesn’t make it harder. Three points or even a point would have been great.
“We go to Middlesbrough and if we manage to get a win there it looks great. I feel for them because there’s nothing I can say to them to make them feel better. All the lads are hurting, me included.”
The verdict
Things are looking very difficult for Rotherham United right now.
It’s been a huge week for the club as they tackled some tricky fixtures against those in and around the relegation zone, but unfortunately they haven’t been able to pick up the sort of points that they’d like.
With a four-point gap to make up it seems that there’s plenty of work to do for the Millers and time is running out.