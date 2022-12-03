Paul Warne sends honest Derby County message after draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County boss Paul Warne felt neither his side or Sheffield Wednesday did enough to claim the win after the 0-0 draw between the two today.

In what was an eagerly anticipated clash between the pair, it’s fair to say that defences were on top throughout, as both struggled to create clear chances.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, whilst Warne couldn’t fault the effort of his players, he admitted they didn’t do enough to win the game in the final third, along with the Owls.

“There were a lot of nearlys and not chances we missed. I thought the first half was pretty equal and we were getting a lot of joy down the left. We could probably cross it a little bit quicker which is a bugbear of mine, but the lads are getting better at that.

“Even though we made changes we just couldn’t get out as well and maybe that was fatigue I don’t know. In the end it’s a point and I didn’t think neither team justified all three.”

The result leaves Derby one point outside the play-off places after a third draw in four.

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Warne and ultimately he has to be happy with a point against a Wednesday side that are very good.

Of course, he would’ve wanted more from the attacking players but you have to accept that you are up against a team that are strong defensively.

So, on the whole, there were positives to take from today’s performance and it’s now about building on this and getting a crucial win against Burton Albion next weekend.

