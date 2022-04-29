Paul Warne reveals what the mood at Rotherham United is like ahead of Gillingham clash

Rotherham United faced a tough night on Tuesday.

Despite being 1-0 up in the 87th minute against Sunderland heading towards three points that would grant them automatic promotion, a mis-judged header from Michael Ihiekwe, who scored for his side in the 17th minute, gave their opponents an equaliser and meant the Millers hadn’t done enough to secure promotion.

This weekend they face Gillingham and a victory will send them back up to the Championship.

However, it will not be an easy game as the Gills are in a relegation battle and will be hoping for a result themselves to keep them in the league.

Depending on other results, a draw could be enough to send Rotherham up but there is still a chance they may have to compete in the play-offs to go up this season.

Reflecting on the mood after Tuesday’s game, Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted to The Yorkshire Post: “When I first went into the dressing room I told them how good they were and if you’d have said to me prior to Oxford and Sunderland we’d take four points, I’d have taken it.

“On the 87th minute, if you’d have offered me four points, I’d have told you to stick it.

“I’m. not saying football isn’t fair, it was a close game and I’m not saying they possibly didn’t deserve a point but straight away after ht game we had everybody there, all the injured lads too.

“Everyone was licking their wounds but by the time they got on the bus they were fine because they know they’ve got another opportunity.”

Despite the disappointment after the mid-week game, Warne has urged his team to now look forward as he said: “There’s no point sulking. It’s not like an under-8s league where we haven’t gone home with the trophy and the kids are crying in the back seat, we just have to get on with it.

“I don’t dispute a few of them in the shower would have been thinking if only, if only but if onlys get you nothing.

“They’re absolutely fine. They had Wednesday off and I spoke to a couple o them but I’ve sort of left them alone.”

The Verdict:

As Warne says himself, you can understand why the mood would have been so low following Tuesday’s result and the fact it was shows a lot about the squad of players and how much they care about getting this job done for the club and the fans.

However, there is no point hanging on to it for too long since it has been and gone and Rotherham now have a great chance to gain automatic promotion again this weekend.

The game will definitely not be an easy one especially as Gillingham will be searching for a result themselves to try and secure their safety in the league.

However, if Rotherham go into the game with the right mindset then they can definitely get the job done still.