Highlights Derby County manager Paul Warne emphasizes the need for his team to score more goals to close the gap in the League One promotion race.

Despite being unbeaten in their last five games, Derby remains in ninth place and lags behind the top two teams in the league.

Warne acknowledges the team's moments of brilliance but stresses the importance of consistently being effective in the final third to secure victories.

Derby County manager Paul Warne believes his side need to score more goals if they are to close the gap to the automatic promotion places in League One.

The Rams were widely expected to be among the title contenders in the third tier this season, but it has been a mixed start to the campaign.

Derby were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by bottom side Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in their last league match, becoming the first team to concede to the Robins this season.

Warne's side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, but they currently sit ninth in the table.

While the Rams are just two points from the play-off places, they are nine points behind second-placed Oxford United and 10 points behind leaders Portsmouth, although they do have a game in hand on John Mousinho's side.

Derby make the trip to face 18th-placed Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow on Saturday.

What did Paul Warne say?

Ahead of the game against the Shrews, Warne urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal.

Leaders Portsmouth have scored three more goals than the Rams, while they have also conceded three fewer, and Warne believes his side must follow Pompey's example.

"I think we've got more in the tank," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I know obviously I have the joy of seeing them train every day, I'm with them all the time, and I can see how great they can be.

"I think we've been amazing in moments in games, in control of a lot of the games, I just don't think we have been effective enough in the final third.

"That's what wins you games, we can't rely on clean sheets or one goal, you need to really take teams to the sword if you want to be successful.

"I think we've been pretty close to that, but we haven't consistently done that for 90 minutes, then the next 90 minutes, then the next 90 minutes.

"In fairness, I'm not expecting the team to win 4-0 every week.

"Portsmouth are top of the league, they haven't lost, they haven't been blowing teams away, they've just been quietly going about their business and winning games.

"But they are outscoring us, and if you want to be in the top six, you just have to score more goals.

"I think collectively, the team know that, whether it's from set pieces or open play, we need to get more goals into us.

"I don't think there's a lot wrong, but without scoring goals, fundamentally your position in the league shows there is a lot wrong."

What next for Derby County?

Warne is right to highlight his side's struggles in front of goal.

Recent draws against Cambridge United and Cheltenham have been incredibly disappointing for Derby, and with teams likely to employ a low block against the Rams this season, they must find a way to be more clinical.

It is not surprising that Warne's men have found life tougher in front of goal after the departure of David McGoldrick, who was their top scorer with 25 goals last season, to Notts County this summer, but they should still have enough firepower with the likes of James Collins, Martyn Waghorn, Conor Washington and Tyreece John-Jules.

Derby take on a struggling Shrewsbury side this weekend, and it is the type of game they have to win if they are to be considered serious automatic promotion contenders.