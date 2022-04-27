Paul Warne reveals the mood around Rotherham United after failing to gain promotion last night v Sunderland

Rotherham United travelled to Sunderland last night knowing that if they won, they would secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Millers went ahead in the 17th minute through Michael Ihiekwe who got on the end of a corner and his side were able to stay in control of the game for the majority of the game.

However, in the 88th minute Ihiekwe was the player who accidentally headed the ball into his own net when attempting to clear a Sunderland cross.

Unfortunately for the player, there was not enough time for his side to get one back meaning both teams came away with a point and Rotherham have to wait a bit longer to have promotion secured.

Reflecting on the game, Rotherham boss Paul Warne told the Yorkshire Post: “It was a good game. But when you are 1-0, you are always vulnerable and obviously, Sunderland have thrown the kitchen sink at it, rightfully so.

“I thought we’d rode the pressure quite well. But we just needed that second goal which we didn’t get and you are always susceptible for one ball or cross or clearance.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. But I said to the lads I was really proud of them and love them – they are amazing kids. They are absolutely devastated.” However, despite the disappointment, Warne still has faith in his side to get the job done as he said: “I am a fatalist. If it isn’t meant to be, it isn’t meant to be – you just go onto the next game. “It would have been some feat for us as a football club to get promotion to the Championship in the hardest League One I have ever seen – and to come away here and win. “It is sore…They feel down. “But life is never fair is it..I said to the lads that no-one has died and you see everything that is going on in the world lately. You just conceded a goal late on. We haven’t been relegated and even if we don’t win at the weekend and don’t go up, we go into the play-offs. “The fact that is [football] is such a rollercoaster and is so unpredictable is why everyone loves it.” The Verdict: You can imagine how his players feel after that result and it must be especially hard for Ihiekwe to take when the players were so close to automatic promotion. However, Warne is refusing to let the result bother him too much and now urges his side to look towards the next game which is all they can do. Although last night’s result was disappointing, their hopes of automatic promotion are not over. In their final game of the season on Saturday, they face Gillingham. It will be a tough game with the Gills fighting against relegation. However, the Millers still have a great chance to get a result and go up and they will no doubt be ready to take their chance.